 »   »   » Box Office Report! Aamir Khan's Dangal Crosses Rs 1000 Crore In China

Superstar Aamir Khan is on cloud nine as his wrestling drama has entered the 1,000 crore-mark at the Chinese box office.

''According to Maoyan, a popular ticketing website in China which is connected to most of the theatres in the country, Dangal's gross earnings has crossed one billion RMB, joining the exclusive club of just 32 films in China's cinema history,'' reported PTI.



"It is an unprecedented success for an Indian film and important land mark, making Dangal a super hit Indian film," Prasad Shetty, partner of Strategic Alliance, a Chinese firm promoting Indian films in China for the past few years, told the leading news agency.



"It is still playing in about 9000 screens. Dangal's success in China perhaps opens a Pandora Box for Indian cinema as successes in China's Box Office means world's highest revenue," Prasad Shetty added.



Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar. The film is based on Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's life and his daughters Geeta and Babita.



