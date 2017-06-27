 »   »   » Box Office Update! Dangal Becomes The First Indian Film To Earn Rs 2000 Crore

Aamir Khan's Dangal has created history at the box office. It has become the first Indian movie to earn Rs 2000 crore (307 million USD) worldwide.

According to Forbes' report, "It (Dangal) stands alone as the leggiest film in Chinese box office history with an opening day multiple of 86x. The closest contender to that record is Zootopia-like Dangal, incidentally, a film funded and distributed by Disney-but Dangal left Zootopia in its dust long ago when it surpassed the animated family film's multiple of 69x."



''On Saturday Dangal caught a 133% uptick in business from the prior day, and on Sunday it jumped another 17%, to finish the 3-day weekend with a $910,000 (6 crore rupees) gross.''



On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar alongside Zaira Wasim. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 4. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan.