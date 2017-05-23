 »   »   » Half Girlfriend & Hindi Medium Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: Unexpected!

Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend and Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium have performed well at the box office even on Monday, despite getting mixed reviews.

Taran Adarsh revealed the box office numbers of both the movies on Twitter, ''#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14 cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 37.15 cr. India biz.''



He added, ''#HindiMedium has a SOLID Mon... Collects more than Fri... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 15.71 cr. India biz.'' Meanwhile, check out some interesting tweets about both the movies below.



Deepshikha DDeshmukh‏ @honeybhagnani Jst watched #Halfgirlfriend @ShraddhaKapoor has never looked prettier-loved u as Riya .@arjunk26 Every girl wud wanna marry-All d best guys😘

Avinash Kumar‏ @avikumarit @irrfank #HindiMedium mast hai Sir, lesson for rich and powerful people. Kudos to the team.

ŋakuٳ@itsNaCool Bill Gates's cameo in #HalfGirlfriend . Never Seen Before VFX 😂

Abhishek soni‏ @Abhishe99817700 #HindiMedium @HindiMediumfilm @irrfank always raise our expectations and fulfill it as well 😊 a must watch movie , touched the subject well❤

AAVISHKAR‏ @imaavi Done with #halfgirlfriend !!! It has everything that we expect from an Entertaining Romantic Film ! My Rating : 3.5*/5 👌 S U P E R H I T 👍

Phoenix‏ @EsotericPhoenix Watched #HindiMedium yesterday, baring the ending, this was really enjoyable with some good performances!

Its Raj. @iLoyalSalmanFan Interval n #HalfGirlfriend already 1 of the worst film of last 5 years of my list. Now its upto 2nd part whether it surpas BarBarDekho or not

Atri Pandey‏ @Atripandey09 Don't know whether to feel proud on #HindiMedium or shame on indian education system @HRDMinistry @narendramodi @Minister_Edu



Hindi Medium earned only Rs 2.81 crore on the opening day. However, with positive word of mouth, the film earned good money on the first weekend of its release.



Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office business of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium.