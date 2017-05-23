Half Girlfriend & Hindi Medium Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: Unexpected!
Read about the Monday box office business of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium.
Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend and Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium have performed well at the box office even on Monday, despite getting mixed reviews.
Taran Adarsh revealed the box office numbers of both the movies
on Twitter, ''#HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr, Sun 11.14
cr, Mon 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 37.15 cr. India biz.''
He added, ''#HindiMedium has a SOLID Mon... Collects more than
Fri... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr. Total: ₹
15.71 cr. India biz.'' Meanwhile, check out some interesting tweets
about both the movies below.
Deepshikha DDeshmukh @honeybhagnani
Jst watched #Halfgirlfriend @ShraddhaKapoor has never looked
prettier-loved u as Riya .@arjunk26 Every girl wud wanna marry-All
d best guys😘
Avinash Kumar @avikumarit
@irrfank #HindiMedium mast hai Sir, lesson for rich and powerful
people. Kudos to the team.
Abhishek soni @Abhishe99817700
#HindiMedium @HindiMediumfilm @irrfank always raise our
expectations and fulfill it as well 😊 a must watch movie , touched
the subject well❤
AAVISHKAR @imaavi
Done with #halfgirlfriend !!! It has everything that we expect
from an Entertaining Romantic Film ! My Rating : 3.5*/5 👌 S U P E R
H I T 👍
Phoenix @EsotericPhoenix
Watched #HindiMedium yesterday, baring the ending, this was
really enjoyable with some good performances!
Its Raj. @iLoyalSalmanFan
Interval n #HalfGirlfriend already 1 of the worst film of last 5
years of my list. Now its upto 2nd part whether it surpas
BarBarDekho or not
Hindi Medium earned only Rs 2.81 crore on the opening day.
However, with positive word of mouth, the film earned good money on
the first weekend of its release.
Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office business of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium.