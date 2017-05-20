 »   »   » Half Girlfriend Vs Hindi Medium First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection

Half Girlfriend Vs Hindi Medium First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection

Read how Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium performed at the box office...

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend performed decently at the box office on the first day of its release, while Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium did a poor business despite getting good reviews from the critics.

Talking about the box office collections, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START... Fri ₹ 10.27 cr. India biz..'' He added, ''#HindiMedium Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.''

Meanwhile, read what the audiences are saying after watching both the movies.

aniket singh rajput‏ @aniketsc05

aniket singh rajput‏ @aniketsc05

Awesome experience watching #HalfGirlfriend Amazing performance by you both @riya & @madhav Great story by @chetan_bhagat 10 out of 10

Dr. M.‏ @Dr_Me_Shi

Dr. M.‏ @Dr_Me_Shi

A must watch, especially for the 'Elite' class. A great message portrayed in a subtle way. #HindiMedium worth 5 stars!

Tarini‏ @Tarini_dvn24

Tarini‏ @Tarini_dvn24

The book was so much better than the movie sadly I was expecting a lot ! #halfgirlfriend

Rahul Raut‏ @Rahulrautwrites

Rahul Raut‏ @Rahulrautwrites

Well I would recommend you to watch #HindiMedium rather than wasting your time and money at sirdard #HalfGirlfriend. Happy Weekend!

Aishwaryya Dutta‏ @iamaishu16

Aishwaryya Dutta‏ @iamaishu16

Great work for #HalfGirlfriend.Chetan Bhagat u proved yourself again. Fantastic work @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @ShraddhaKapoor @arjunk26

Roshan Rai‏ @Roshan_Kr_Rai

Roshan Rai‏ @Roshan_Kr_Rai

If you watch Half Girlfriend instead of Hindi Medium , then my friend Bollywood will keep on presenting shit. #HindiMedium #HalfGirlfriend

Mananjoy Nath‏ @imMNath

Mananjoy Nath‏ @imMNath

@chetan_bhagat sir #HalfGirlfriend is #fantastic. Mind boggling prfrmnce @arjunk26 & @ShraddhaKapoor #HatsOff..#MohitSir

M.Hassaan Bhagat‏ @Hassaanbhagat

M.Hassaan Bhagat‏ @Hassaanbhagat

Enjoyed #HindiMedium a lot. Nice movie and recommended. Perfect debut for Saba Qamar

As per a web portal, Half Girlfriend opened to a 25-30% occupancy in its morning shows. On the other hand, Hindi Medium opened around 15-20% in the morning shows.

Stay tuned for more update on the box office collection of both the movies.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 12:46 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos