 »   »   » Half Girlfriend Vs Hindi Medium First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend performed decently at the box office on the first day of its release, while Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium did a poor business despite getting good reviews from the critics.

Talking about the box office collections, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START... Fri ₹ 10.27 cr. India biz..'' He added, ''#HindiMedium Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.''

Meanwhile, read what the audiences are saying after watching both the movies.

aniket singh rajput‏ @aniketsc05 Awesome experience watching #HalfGirlfriend Amazing performance by you both @riya & @madhav Great story by @chetan_bhagat 10 out of 10 Hindi Medium (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away! Dr. M.‏ @Dr_Me_Shi A must watch, especially for the 'Elite' class. A great message portrayed in a subtle way. #HindiMedium worth 5 stars!

Tarini‏ @Tarini_dvn24 The book was so much better than the movie sadly I was expecting a lot ! #halfgirlfriend

Rahul Raut‏ @Rahulrautwrites Well I would recommend you to watch #HindiMedium rather than wasting your time and money at sirdard #HalfGirlfriend. Happy Weekend!

Aishwaryya Dutta‏ @iamaishu16 Great work for #HalfGirlfriend.Chetan Bhagat u proved yourself again. Fantastic work @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @ShraddhaKapoor @arjunk26

Roshan Rai‏ @Roshan_Kr_Rai If you watch Half Girlfriend instead of Hindi Medium , then my friend Bollywood will keep on presenting shit. #HindiMedium #HalfGirlfriend

Mananjoy Nath‏ @imMNath @chetan_bhagat sir #HalfGirlfriend is #fantastic. Mind boggling prfrmnce @arjunk26 & @ShraddhaKapoor #HatsOff..#MohitSir

M.Hassaan Bhagat‏ @Hassaanbhagat Enjoyed #HindiMedium a lot. Nice movie and recommended. Perfect debut for Saba Qamar



As per a web portal, Half Girlfriend opened to a 25-30% occupancy in its morning shows. On the other hand, Hindi Medium opened around 15-20% in the morning shows.

