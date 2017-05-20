 »   »   » Half Girlfriend Vs Hindi Medium First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend
performed decently at the box office on the first day of its
release, while Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium did a poor business
despite getting good reviews from the critics.
Talking about the box office collections, Taran Adarsh wrote on
Twitter, ''#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START... Fri ₹ 10.27 cr.
India biz..'' He added, ''#HindiMedium Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India
biz.''
Meanwhile, read what the audiences are saying after watching
both the movies.
aniket singh rajput
@aniketsc05
Awesome experience watching #HalfGirlfriend Amazing performance
by you both @riya & @madhav Great story by @chetan_bhagat 10
out of 10
Dr. M. @Dr_Me_Shi
A must watch, especially for the 'Elite' class. A great message
portrayed in a subtle way. #HindiMedium worth 5 stars!
Tarini @Tarini_dvn24
The book was so much better than the movie sadly I was expecting
a lot ! #halfgirlfriend
Rahul Raut
@Rahulrautwrites
Well I would recommend you to watch #HindiMedium rather than
wasting your time and money at sirdard #HalfGirlfriend. Happy
Weekend!
Aishwaryya Dutta
@iamaishu16
Great work for #HalfGirlfriend.Chetan Bhagat u proved yourself
again. Fantastic work @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @ShraddhaKapoor
@arjunk26
Roshan Rai @Roshan_Kr_Rai
If you watch Half Girlfriend instead of Hindi Medium , then my
friend Bollywood will keep on presenting shit. #HindiMedium
#HalfGirlfriend
Mananjoy Nath @imMNath
@chetan_bhagat sir #HalfGirlfriend is #fantastic. Mind boggling
prfrmnce @arjunk26 & @ShraddhaKapoor
#HatsOff..#MohitSir
M.Hassaan Bhagat
@Hassaanbhagat
Enjoyed #HindiMedium a lot. Nice movie and recommended. Perfect
debut for Saba Qamar
As per a web portal, Half Girlfriend opened to a 25-30%
occupancy in its morning shows. On the other hand, Hindi Medium
opened around 15-20% in the morning shows.
Stay tuned for more update on the box office collection of both
the movies.
Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 12:46 [IST]
