 »   »   » Hindi Medium Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Irrfan Khan starrer comedy drama film Hindi Medium has emerged as a "winner" at the box office by collecting Rs 54.90 crore.

Released on May 19, Hindi Medium, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Tanu Weds Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over Rs 12 crores overseas, read a statement on behalf of the makers.



Talking about the movie, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#HindiMedium [Week 3] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3 cr, Mon 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 54.90 cr. India biz.''



Actor Irrfan Khan is overwhelmed with the response that his movie 'Hindi Medium' has received from the audience.



He had posted on Twitter, "Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to 'Hindi Medium'''.



The film has already got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.



