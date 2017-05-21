 »   »   » Hindi Medium Vs Half Girlfriend Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Two big Bollywood films hit the screens this Friday (19th May),
Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium. Half Girlfriend features Arjun
Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. On the other hand,
Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan,who is famous for his acting
prowess.
Revealing the box office collection of Hindi Medium and Half
Girlfriend, famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter,
''#HindiMedium Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 7.06 cr. India
biz. Growth on Sat: 51.25%... EXCELLENT GROWTH!''
He added, '' #HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr. Total:
₹ 20.90 cr. India biz. Growth on Sat: 3.51%.''
Talking about the screen counts of both the movies, he wrote, ''
#HalfGirlfriend: 2500 screens, #HindiMedium: 1126
screens.''
''#OneWordReview...#HalfGirlfriend: Unimpressive. A few
emotional moments + Arjun-Shraddha stand out. Expected so much more
from Mohit Suri.#HindiMedium looks at the education system... A
relevant and topical film... Makes you laugh, makes you
emotional... Truly heartwarming!,'' the business analyst
wrote.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
