 »   »   » Hindi Medium Vs Half Girlfriend Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Two big Bollywood films hit the screens this Friday (19th May), Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium. Half Girlfriend features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. On the other hand, Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan,who is famous for his acting prowess.

Revealing the box office collection of Hindi Medium and Half Girlfriend, famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#HindiMedium Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 7.06 cr. India biz. Growth on Sat: 51.25%... EXCELLENT GROWTH!''

He added, '' #HalfGirlfriend Fri 10.27 cr, Sat 10.63 cr. Total: ₹ 20.90 cr. India biz. Growth on Sat: 3.51%.''

Talking about the screen counts of both the movies, he wrote, '' #HalfGirlfriend: 2500 screens, #HindiMedium: 1126 screens.''



''#OneWordReview...#HalfGirlfriend: Unimpressive. A few emotional moments + Arjun-Shraddha stand out. Expected so much more from Mohit Suri.#HindiMedium looks at the education system... A relevant and topical film... Makes you laugh, makes you emotional... Truly heartwarming!,'' the business analyst wrote.



