 »   »   » Raabta First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta opened on a dull note at the box office. The film, which is based on reincarnation saw an occupancy of 15 percent during its morning shows, according to a leading portal.

Talking about the box office collection of the movie, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Raabta Fri ₹ 5.61 cr. India biz."



Meanwhile, read what the audiences are saying about the movie.



Dhaval Gandhi ‏ @dhavalgandhi007 Hope #raabta brings @itsSSR back to ground otherwise career over

Ayushi A Gentleman‏ @_a_y_u_s_h_i_ @RaabtaOfficial #Raabta is a Very Beautiful n Fab Movie❤❤Really LOVED It💞 @kritisanon @itsSSR Sizzling n Cute Chemistry👌😍💗LOVE ya Guys!!

sandeep Pandey‏ @SandersPandey #Raabta

Very boring movi

Songs cenamatography gud

Amrendra Jha‏ @amrendrakjha Just before watched #Raabta @itsSSR I love your acting. Please choose your movie sensibly. #Raabta is complete disaster.

Utsav‏ @IamUt45 Review of RAABTA : just add prefix to the title 'KHA'

and remove that 'TA' ..

#Raabta 😂😂 in short KHARAAB

J‏ @jeetbasu Still recovering from the headache called #Raabta.

Hijaab khatri‏ @hijabkhatri #Raabta is totally a beautiful tale.Truly inspiring.Deeply made. @itsSSR @kritisanon I am glad to see such a lovely work.The movie is a hit❤

Ankit Sharma‏ @AnkitSh56804957 @itsSSR yaar tu itni senseless aur ghatiya picture kaise karta hai ... #raabta #yehkyatorturehai



Raabta was released on 1820 screens in India and on 330 screens in the overseas market. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics, who have praised the performances of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh, but criticisised the weak plot and direction.



On the other hand, Behen Hogi Teri, which also released with Raabta, had a slow start at the box office. The movie is expected to collect around Rs 2 Crore at the box office. BHT saw only 5-10 percent occupancy in its morning shows.



Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of both the movie.