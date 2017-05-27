Sachin: A Billion Dreams First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! IMPRESSIVE!
Sachin: A Billion Dreams released in theatres on 26 May in 2400 screens in India and 400 screens abroad. According to a web portal, the movie's occupancy for morning shows has been good. It opened to a good 30-35% occupancy, which is quite nice for a non-holiday.
Talking about its box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote on
Twitter, ''Considering it's a docu-drama, #SachinABillionDreams
opens IMPRESSIVELY... Fri ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi,
Tamil, Telugu, English].'' Meanwhile, read how the fans are going
crazy after watching the film.
Deepak Ganesan @ganesan_deepak
Watched #SachinABillionDreams ..vera level😎😘each and every
cricket fan should watch...sachin..sachin..sachin...
Adi @i_aseshank
It was a flashback of memories, rather than a commercial film.
Never felt nostalgic watching a film, Ever. #SachinABillionDreams
@sachin_rt
RimjhimheartsSelena @RimheartSel
After watching #SachinABillionDreams i fell in love with Anjali
Tendulkar more. What an WOMAN!!!!!
CHETAN UNDWAR @chetanundwar
To the man we all wanted to be @sachin_rt Truly a fanboy
moment!! #SachinABillionDreams #SachinSachin
anukul bansal @AnukulBansal
Sachin message is loud, clear simple that if you work hard
anything is possible. Sachin can do it n so can
you.#SachinABillionDreams.
Prabhas @PrabhasManeesh
Paisey tho kamaana hai family ko secure karne, par CRICKET ke
keemath par nahi 🙏🙏🙏Such Emotional.. #SachinABillionDreams
Sagun Rungta @SAGUN63119102
There were many things I didn't knew about @sachin_rt before but
after watching the movie I came to about that
facts..#SachinABillionDreams
The film is a biopic based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar. It
is directed by James Erskine and has got mostly good reviews from
the critics.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been released in English, Marathi,
Tamil and Telugu as well. The movie is expected to perform better
on the weekend.
Keep watching this space for more updates on the movie's box office collection.