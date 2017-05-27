 »   »   » Sachin: A Billion Dreams First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! IMPRESSIVE!

Sachin: A Billion Dreams released in theatres on 26 May in 2400 screens in India and 400 screens abroad. According to a web portal, the movie's occupancy for morning shows has been good. It opened to a good 30-35% occupancy, which is quite nice for a non-holiday.

Talking about its box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''Considering it's a docu-drama, #SachinABillionDreams opens IMPRESSIVELY... Fri ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz [Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, English].'' Meanwhile, read how the fans are going crazy after watching the film.



Deepak Ganesan‏ @ganesan_deepak Watched #SachinABillionDreams ..vera level😎😘each and every cricket fan should watch...sachin..sachin..sachin...

Adi‏ @i_aseshank It was a flashback of memories, rather than a commercial film. Never felt nostalgic watching a film, Ever. #SachinABillionDreams @sachin_rt

RimjhimheartsSelena‏ @RimheartSel After watching #SachinABillionDreams i fell in love with Anjali Tendulkar more. What an WOMAN!!!!!

CHETAN UNDWAR‏ @chetanundwar To the man we all wanted to be @sachin_rt Truly a fanboy moment!! #SachinABillionDreams #SachinSachin

anukul bansal‏ @AnukulBansal Sachin message is loud, clear simple that if you work hard anything is possible. Sachin can do it n so can you.#SachinABillionDreams.

Prabhas‏ @PrabhasManeesh Paisey tho kamaana hai family ko secure karne, par CRICKET ke keemath par nahi 🙏🙏🙏Such Emotional.. #SachinABillionDreams

Digvijay‏ @digvi_jay #SachinABillionDreams is not a Biopic. It is a BioEpic.

Sagun Rungta‏ @SAGUN63119102 There were many things I didn't knew about @sachin_rt before but after watching the movie I came to about that facts..#SachinABillionDreams

Harsh Waghmare‏ @HarshWaghmare02 Woow.....! Just watched #SachinABillionDreams fabulou's movie Motivated 200% such an inspiration u are @sachin_rt thnk u for the movie.



The film is a biopic based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar. It is directed by James Erskine and has got mostly good reviews from the critics.



Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been released in English, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu as well. The movie is expected to perform better on the weekend.



