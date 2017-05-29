 »   »   » Sachin: A Billion Dreams Rakes In Over Rs 27 Crore In The Opening Weekend

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkars documentary drama film Sachin: A Billion Dreams has collected Rs 27.85 crore in its opening weekend at the box office.

The film released on May 26 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English.



According to IANS, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams recorded exceptional collections for a bio-drama, minted Rs 27.85 crore (all languages) in its opening weekend.''



The film, despite being in competition with previously released big entertainers like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, and Hollywood film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, has managed to make its presence felt at the box office despite its unique genre, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.



"Sachin: A Billion Dreams has a wonderful opening weekend. Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at box office, but this one is an exception," Adarsh tweeted on Monday.



On a related note, Aamir Khan's Dangal has collected Rs 1743 crore worldwide, surpassing Baahubali 2 collections of Rs 1530 crore. Dangal released in China on May 5th. It has become the most successful Indian film in China, the movie has earned Rs 887.69 crore in China till now.