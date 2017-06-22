 »   »   » Tubelight BOX OFFICE Prediction! Will Salman Khan's Film Cross Rs 100 Crore In The First Weekend?

Superstar Salman Khan is the king of box office, all thanks to his huge popularity in the country. Now, his fans are desperately waiting for his upcoming film Tubelight, which is releasing tomorrow (23rd June).

The movie's advance booking has started in all big cities and all the seats are filling up fast. As per a web portal, the film is expected to have approximately 3000 screens in India and around 300 screens in the US. We all know that the movie will be a blockbuster but would it be able to cross Rs 100 crore in its very first weekend? Let's find out what the trade experts are saying.



A 100 Crore Opening For Salman Khan's Tubelight Trade analyst Ramesh Bala says, ''@BeingSalmanKhan 's #Tubelight is expected to take ₹ 100+ Cr Opening for the 1st weekend and Lifetime Biz of ₹ 350+ Cr Nett in #India..''

Screen Count @BeingSalmanKhan 's #Tubelight will release in 9.500 - 10,000 Screens World-wide this #Eid2017 - June 23rd 2017..

Overseas Market #Tubelight will release in 50+ Countries in International Market.. In #US - it will release in 330+ and in #UK 215+ Screens..

Long Weekend Advantage Tubelight has the advantage of the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), followed by the public holiday for Eid on Monday.

Tubelight's Expected Business Talking about the movie, Akshaye Rathi revealed to Indian Express, '"This year, Eid has fallen on Monday. Over the years, it has been seen that the footfall during Ramadan is not much. So, the film will earn anywhere around Rs 25-Rs 30 crore.''

First Monday Will Change The Fate Of The Movie ''But the original boost for the film will happen on Eid with around Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore of earning on a single day. So, while the film might just earn Rs 90 crore in the entire weekend, Monday aka Eid business will change the entire box office scenario for the film.''

The Same Thing Happened In The Past ''It is very similar to what had happened during Salman's film, Wanted. Even that film released during Ramadan but during Eid, it earned so much that there was no looking back.''

For The Uninitiated.. This Kabir Khan directed movie, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. The movie also stars Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu.



On a related note, films like Baahubali and Dangal have raised the bar really high and created history at the box office. Do you think Salman Khan's Tubelight would be able to match the mammoth success of these films? Please let us know your views by posting your comments below.



