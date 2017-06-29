 »   »   » Box Office Report! Salman Khan's Tubelight Finally Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark!

Salman Khan's film Tubelight has finally entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

According to Koimoi, ''The film collected 10 crores on Wednesday (28 June) which resulted in the overall sum standing at 105.86 crores. It would be his only film after Jai Ho that isn't likely to cross even the 150 crore mark.



Talking about the under performance of the movie trade expert Tarana Adrash told a leading website, ''In the case of Tubelight, the content has not been appreciated, that is the main point.''



''Some people are saying they don't want to see Salman in a different role now that may not be true because even in Sooraj Barjatiya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo he did something different, then in Bajrangi Bhaijaan again he was different, nothing like his earlier films. In Sultan, he was a shattered man who bounces back.''



Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Warm Gesture For Ranbir Kapoor's Ex Katrina Kaif At At A Party



''So in all these three films, Salman played different roles. His fans have accepted because the content was solid.Sultan collected Rs. 30 crore plus for the first five days when it released and on Eid, which is supposed to be Salman's strong date at the cinemas, we saw a dip in the collections."



Tubelight has been produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan.