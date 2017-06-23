 »   »   » Tubelight First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! IMPRESSIVE

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan gave a blockbuster in the form of their last film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Their latest collaboration Tubelight hit the screens on Friday (23rd June).

The expectations are really high from this film as it stars Salman Khan. According to early reports, Tubelight has collected around Rs 28-30 crore on the first day of its release. Meanwhile, check out what the Twitter world is saying about the movie.



Abhishek Parihar‏ @BlogDrive In first 15 minutes @BeingSalmanKhan takes time to settle in with some weak moments in #Tubelight but then he excels wid sum weak patches

Being RATHIJIT‏ @khilji_ranveer #TUBELIGHT REVIEW. SALMANS ENTRY AND @iamsrk cameo created whistle... 1st half enteraining ...bt slowly becm predictble and boring ...

खबरीलाल‏ @raghavjaitly #Tubelight is turning out to be a bit too slow at times. However, emotional scenes help in lifting up the momentum

Pallavi mukherjee‏ @palpopdiaries What I loved about #Tubelight is its simplicity, it will touch your soul, the acting, music and story is heart touching 👌🏻@TubelightKiEid

Kamal Daiya‏ @kamaldaiya66 Finally watched the most awaited movie of the year #tubelight.. Just one word Dont miss this.. @beingsalmankhan nailed it what an emotion

Nagraj Returns‏ @CrookBond_D When a film gives u poetic justice in heavily laden emotional way then there real Catharsis.Thts beautiful #Tubelight for you.Just winsome!😍

Shiva Satyam‏ @AsliShiva Overall #Tubelight is a boring film, it is neither for single screen audience nor for Multiplex audience, It has not even emotions

Alisha Anuva‏ @anuva_alishaK9 First Half Done #Tubelight Simply OUTSTANDING ! Beautiful Story & Eye Catching Cinematography ! @BeingSalmanKhan Career Best Performance.

Aavishkar Gawande‏ @imaavi As far as 1st half of #Tubelight is concerned, it has everything for everyone from Children to Adults to the Olds. My 4* to First Half 👌👌

Chetan Dongre‏ @iamchetand Salman n Kabir khan should know that now a days even poor ppl don't use #TubeLight! LED Kaa Zamana hai Toh #TubeLight Kaise Chalegi! Lol😜😭🔔

Talking about Salman Khan's Tubelight, Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel revealed to a leading web portal,''Tubelight will collect around Rs 28 crores on its first day and around Rs 90-100 crores in its opening weekend.''



''Tubelight's real box office performance will commence Monday i.e Eid onwards. On Monday, the movie might collect around Rs 35-37 crores and on Tuesday it should garner another 25 crores.''



