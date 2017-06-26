 »   »   » Tubelight First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection! LOWER THAN EXPECTED!

Expectations were sky high from Salman Khan's recently released film Tubelight but the movie did an average business after three days of its release.

According to a web portal, ''After crossing the Rs 40-crore mark within two days of its release, Kabir Khan's directorial venture has earned another Rs 22 crore (approx) on Sunday.'' Read some mixed feedback from the audiences about Tubelight below.



Warrior‏ @RKsWarrior_ Did you know: Salman Khan's Tubelight is a comedy movie. When Salman Cries... Audience laughs. #Tubelight

rohanᵀᵁᴮᴱᴸᴵᴳᴴᵀ‏ @BeingRohan Dont go by critics. U'll regret! I swear #Tubelight is one of d best films I hv ever seen. Outstanding story with outstanding performance.

Jignesh Thanki‏ @JigsThanki1987 #Tubelightday: Remember #OmPuri.It is one of his last film & their performance definitely makes #Tubelight a special movie. @TubelightKiEid

Niraag® S 🏏‏ @niraag69 Hey @BeingSalmanKhan is this ur Eid Special..Really 😒

#TubelightDay #Tubelight

Usha Shrivas‏ @UshaShrivas Wonderful performance by Salman and sohail khan

#Tubelight @DMmovies

Abhishek Parihar‏ @BlogDrive In first 15 minutes @BeingSalmanKhan takes time to settle in with some weak moments in #Tubelight but then he excels wid sum weak patches

Pallavi mukherjee‏ @palpopdiaries What I loved about #Tubelight is its simplicity, it will touch your soul, the acting, music and story is heart touching 👌🏻@TubelightKiEid

Tubelight Box Office Meanwhile, also read below what Salman Khan said about the negative reviews of Tubelight.



Taran Adarsh had posted on Twitter, '' #Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr.'' He also wrote, '' #OneWordReview...#Tubelight: Disappointing. Solid star power [Salman Khan]. Stunning visuals. But #Tubelight is body beautiful, minus soul.''



But superstar Salman Khan is unaffected by it. In an interview to IANS, he said, "The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so I am very pleased."



Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film also features Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and late actor Om Puri in important roles.



Also Read: Salman Khan's Sister Gets Angry At The Media; All Thanks To Iulia Vantur & This STRANGE Reason!