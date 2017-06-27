 »   »   » Tubelight Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! UNDER PERFORMED ON EID!

Salman Khan's latest release Tubelight failed to beat the Eid record set by his previous film. But the movie will soon cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The film collected Rs 19.09 crore at the box office on Eid and now the total collection of the movie stands at Rs 83.86 crore. Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan and is an official remake of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. Read what trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the movie.



Tublight's Total Collection #Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ₹ 83.86 cr. India biz.

Failed To Cross Rs 30 Crore On Eid What's surprising is that #Tubelight hasn't crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now... Not on Sun... Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]...

Under Performed On Eid #Tubelight has under performed on Eid... Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it's an exception this time...

Sultan's Eid Collection #Sultan is Salman's HIGHEST *opening weekend* film during Eid...Wed to Fri: ₹ 105.53 cr, Wed to Sun: ₹ 180.36 cr HUMONGOUS! India biz.

Salman's Eid's Collection Salman and Eid - opng weekend...

2015: #BB ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]

2016: #Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [Wed-Sun]

2017: #Tubelight ₹ 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]

Opening Weekend Collection Of Salman's Films Salman and Eid - opng weekend...

2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 88.75 cr [Wed-Sun]

2012: #ETT ₹ 100.16 cr [Wed-Sun]

2014: #Kick ₹ 83.83 cr [Fri-Sun]

