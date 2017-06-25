 »   »   » Tubelight Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection! QUITE DECENT!

Salman Khan's Tubelight has got mixed reviews from the film critics but even after that the movie is performing well at the box office.

As per the early estimates, the film is expected to earn around Rs 35-40 crore on Saturday. And it is expected that these numbers will take a huge jump on Sunday. Trade experts also believe that the movie might cross 100 crore in its first weekend itself. Find out what the audiences are saying after watching the movie.



Nishant Srivastava? @FilmyKeedayWala Interval ho gaya aur abhi tak to average hai..

Radhe ?? ????? @beingdevil26 Beautiful , Inspiring , Awesome !!!!! ?????? #Tubelight

Medha? @beMedhavi #Tubelight morning shows occupancy is weak. Very unlike #SalmanKhan films

AmitKumarPatra? @akpatra204 Interval #Tubelight Incredible work

Kuchipudi Bobby? @kuchipudibobby One word. Bullshit. #Tubelight

RAJIV ??? ?? BHATIA? @AryaAkkian #Tubelight jitna negativity karna hai karlo but salman ka film chalne se koi ni rok sakta bcuz he earned faith of family audience

Divya Pal? @divyapal2013 Fear is your biggest enemy, don't let it overpower you; conquer it and take the fear of fear away. #Tubelight gives an important lesson

Manish MS? @manishjm811 Not even 20% of BB. #Tubelight is #Shivaay2 - locales without script.

Tubelight Prediction Well, it is expected that Tubelight will do good business on Monday, which is a holiday. Keep reading to know more.



Tubelight will get an advantage of the long weekend and not just that, the movie will keep earning money even after that, as there are no big releases on June 30. Well, no one dares to clash with bhai's movie as they know he is the undisputed king of the box office.



Set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-India war, the movie also stars Chinese actress - Zhu Zhu.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Tubelight's box office collection.



