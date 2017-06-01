 »   »   » HOT PICS! Bipasha Basu Welcomes The New Year In A Bikini With Her Lover, Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, had the time of their life partying and welcoming the New Year in grand style. The couple were at the sun kissed sand and beaches of exotic, Maldives.

The sizzling Bipasha Basu, posted back-to-back pictures for three days enjoying life with her lover Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha, flaunted her curves in a pink bikini, and posed on the sun kissed beaches of Maldives.

The melting hot picture of Bipasha Basu in a pink bikini, has also become the most trending picture on Google. To be honest, the pictures of Bips & KSG deserves to be trending as it's filled with positivity, love, happiness and hopes for the future.

Bipasha Basu, has shown pictures of herself wearing different types of funky sunglasses, shopping, splashing water in a pool, bikinis and getting close with Karan Singh Grover.

As per reports, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, have decided to chill-out in Maldives, and celebrate Bips 37th birthday there. Bipasha, would cut the cake in Maldives with KSG and friends on January 7.

Bipasha Basu, has also posted a picture of her love KSG holding her from the back for a selfie, and a shirtless pic of KSG from the back.

It's absolutely great and eye spectacular, to see Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, welcoming the New Years in such grand style and celebrations in Maldives.

The New Year 2016, saw Bollywood celebs getting up-close and cosy with their lovers. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, were also spotted kissing each other at their balcony in their plush bungalow, which they had taken for rent recently.

