10 Bollywood Divas Who Are Wonder Women In Their Own Right!
The Hollywood film Wonder Woman has released worldwide and it's quite sad that Bollywood doesn't have a wonder woman of its own despite being a flourishing industry for more than seven decades. However, that's not a problem at all as our heroines are wonder women in their own right!
Yes, stars like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and various other actresses have achieved the unthinkable and made India proud. Check out these 10 Bollywood wonder women below!
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai is a global icon who is a Wonder Woman all by herself who has achieved immense fame and success.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone took Bollywood by storm and her career is only shooting upwards every year! We're so proud of her.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra not only made a name in Bollywood, her aim now is to conquer Hollywood as well and we fully support her.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor is a woman of substance and shows poise and class wherever she goes. She indeed is a wonder woman!
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen made India proud way back in the 90s by winning the Miss Universe title and she's still unstoppable in so many ways.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt achieved quite a lot at a very young age and now sounds more mature than her actual age. She's here to stay in Bollywood.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif despite not knowing Hindi, still reigns in Bollywood and can do much better.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut can be clubbed both as Wonder Woman and Bold Woman as she speaks her mind without giving two hoots about what others think. In some ways, she's right!
Kajol
Kajol delivered so many hit movies in her career and she's still capable of doing it even now.