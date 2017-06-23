 »   »   » 15 Coolest Pictures Of Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt!

15 Coolest Pictures Of Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt!

By:
Trishala Dutt has proven time to time that she doesn't like Bollywood and took potshots several times on many actresses for having plastic surgeries and making their face look weird. Despite not being interested in B-town, she still manages to grab eye balls with her fashion sense and man, she's nothing less than a heroine herself!

Check out Trishala's 15 best pictures below!

Trishala Dutt

Trishala Dutt looks nothing less than a heroine herself. Doesn't she, folks?

No Bollywood

She has made it clear that she'll never enter the Bollywood film industry.

Poking Fun

She had also taken potshots at actresses for their plastic surgeries.

United States

She currently lives in the United States of America.

Fashionista

Trishala Dutt has a unique sense of fashion and her social media followers love it.

Facetime

Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt keep facetiming each other all the time.

Happy Family!

Both Sanjay and Trishala share the screenshots of their facetime on their respective social media handles.

Brighten Up

Sanjay Dutt's face brightens up whenever he facetimes Trishaha Dutt.

Trishala

Trishala loves it when she facetimes with her father too.

India Soon?

We guess she'll soon visit India for a holiday and stay with her daddy dearest.

Angel

Her father Sanjay Dutt has taken care of her like an angel.

Amazing Bond

Both Sanjay and Trishala share an amazing bond.

Like Buddies

More than father and daughter, the duo are like best friends too.

Happy Girl

She was very happy when he was released by jail last year.

Trishala

We hope she visits India soon and spend time with Sanjay Dutt.

Beauty Queen

She looks like a beauty queen herself, doesn't she folks?

