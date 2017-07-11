 »   »   » 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Did Not Attend College & Still Made It Big In Life!

Being a graduate or a post graduate is the key to lead a successful life they say, but there are several others who have achieved name and fame and enjoy a mammoth moolah in their bank account, despite not going to college at all.
Our very own Bollywood stars have become filthy rich just by pursuing their dreams and we wonder what would have happened if they had attended college and gone for a normal 9-5 job! Below are 8 B-town celebrities who have made it big in life without even attending college.
Aamir Khan
Mr. Perfectonist Aamir Khan personally decided that he would not attend college & confidently conveyed the same to his parents after he finished high school. All hell broke lose when they heard his decision & his parents tried hard to convince him otherwise. However, he believed in his dreams & passionately followed acting. Look where he stands today! One of the biggest star in India, all this while not even climbing the college stairs.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was home schooled most of her life as her parents were travelling from city to city all the time. Right after she attained the age to attend college, she ended up joining modelling & was busy travelling across the globe & gave college a miss. Her focus in modelling brought her laurels & that eventually gave her a big break in Bollywood.
Kajol
Kajol entered Bollywood at the age of 16 with the film Bekhudi. She shot the film during her summer holidays & when the holidays were over, she was all set to attend college. Fate had it otherwise for Kajol, as she didn't go to college after the shoot was completed. She got Baazigar instead and the rest is history.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt plays the role of a college student in most of her movies, but in real life, she hasn't attended college at all. At the age of 18 she bagged Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and from then on concentrated only on movies, giving her college life a miss!
Deepika Paudkone
Deepika Padukone studied in the prestigious Sophia High School in Bangalore and attended the prestigious Mount Carmel College for her PUC. Right after PUC, she joined modelling & enrolled herself for a correspondence Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at IGNOU, but later did not pursue studies as it was conflicting with her modelling dates. She quit studies & focused only on modelling & then came Om Shanti Om with Shahrukh Khan.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar attended college for a few months & later dropped out and joined martial arts instead. As risky as it sounds, he took life head on & and pursued his dreams. He aced martial arts & also aced in movies. We wonder what would Akshay Kumar be doing if he had attended college! He might have ended up as someone's colleague in an office, maybe?
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut was prepared for her medical entrance test as per her parents wish, but at the end, did not turn up for the examination. At the very young age of 16, she moved to Delhi to become a model & as 'fortune favours the brave', she got everything her way, even without attending college.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor flunked his 12th board exams & was upset about the results. He then decided that studies was not his cup of tea and focused only on acting. He joined the Asian Academy of Film & Television and thankfully, his debut film Ishaqzaade was a hit & that made way for his career in Bollywood. He made the right decision by choosing acting as a career here.