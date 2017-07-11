 »   »   » 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Did Not Attend College & Still Made It Big In Life!

Being a graduate or a post graduate is the key to lead a successful life they say, but there are several others who have achieved name and fame and enjoy a mammoth moolah in their bank account, despite not going to college at all.

Our very own Bollywood stars have become filthy rich just by pursuing their dreams and we wonder what would have happened if they had attended college and gone for a normal 9-5 job! Below are 8 B-town celebrities who have made it big in life without even attending college.