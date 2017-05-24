NEW PICTURE! Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Bachchan’s Fairytale Kinda Photoshoot From Cannes 2017!
This new picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan from their 'fairytale' kinda photoshoot is going viral for all the right reasons.
There is a strange kind of craze for Cannes Film Festival and more than films, celebs' outfits are being discussed among the movie buffs.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular names from Festival De Cannes and why not? The Lady has been attending this film festival constantly from past sixteen years.
But today, we won't discuss her appearance but her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. We have come across a photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan that is going viral on the social media. Check it out here.
It’s Their Best Photoshoot Ever!
There's no doubt that this picture is one of the best pictures of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan till date.
Mother-Daughter Goals
This duo never fails to give us major mother-daughter goals and that's why they are one of the most loved mother-daughter duos of the B-town.
How Cute They Look!
Before gracing the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with Aaradhya Bachchan and look, how pretty these two look!
Aish-Aaradhya’s Unseen Picture
Here comes the unseen picture of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya from their Cannes visit.
Close-up Of Aaradhya
Aaradhya is the spitting image of her mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and this picture is enough to justify our statement.
When Aish Kissed Her Sunshine
When Aishwarya kissed her sunshine in front of the entire media and left us swooning over their sweet bonding.
Is Aaradhya Getting Familiar With The Whole Grandeur?
Recently, while talking to press at Cannes, when Aishwarya was asked if Aaradhya is getting familiar with the whole grandeur, she had replied, "Well, I think yes, as she (Aaradhya) understands the fact that we get photographed everywhere we go, at the airport, outside our house."
Aaradhya Is Quite Aware: Aishwarya
"She knows that we go places and sees our posters everywhere. I think Aradhya is quite aware, but I do not sit down and talk about these things," had said Aishwarya.
Aaradhya Loves To Photo Bomb
Aishwarya had also revealed a funny side of Aaradhya and had said "There are certain things in her (Aaradhya) that make me smile... Like when fans come to me with a selfie request, at times she photo bombs them."