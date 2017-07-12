 »   »   » Dear Shahrukh! Akshay Kumar's SEA-FACING HOME Can Give A Tough Competition To Mannat (INSIDE PICS)

Shahrukh Khan's Mannat is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city of Mumbai. But Akshay Kumar's beautiful house can actually give a tough competition to Mannat when it comes to the interiors.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's home sweet home comes with beautifully decorated indoors and breathtaking gardens. Those who are unaware, Akshay Kumar lives in a duplex in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu...you can thank us later for this information but first check out the stunning inside pictures of the actor's house!

The House Is Designed By Twinkle The pictures are taken by the Vogue magazine and according to it, ''The entire house is done by Twinkle Khanna.'' Before Nitara... ‘'Before Akshay and Twinkle's second daughter's birth, the family lived only on the ground floor.'' Later They Acquired The Second Floor Also ''The second child ushered the need for more space, and the first floor was acquired.'' Rooms On The Ground Floor ''Now, the living and dining space, the kitchen, a home theatre and a room that functions as Kumar's walk-in closet takes up the ground floor.'' And The First Floor Houses... ''While the first floor houses the bedrooms, a pantry, Khanna's home office and a balcony with a daybed where the family plays Ludo and Backgammon.'' Twinkle On Designing The House Mrs Twinkle Khanna had told Vogue magazine in an interview, "Clutter isn't a bad thing.'' You Must Organise Your Clutter ''But you must organise your clutter so it looks neat: line it up according to a theme or colour, or intersperse it in your bookshelf.'' When Twinkle Started Interior Designing After Twinkle Khanna quit movies, she worked as a site supervisor for architect Hafeez Contractor, learning AutoCAD on the job.'' This Experience Helped Her In Designing Her House ''The hands-on experience with leaking pipes and woodwork has held her in good stead while designing her own home.'' It's A Dream House No wonder, Twinkle Khanna has designed a dream house to live in with her dream man, Akshay Kumar!

What say readers?

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Refuses To Pose For The Media; Upset With CHEAP COMMENTS About Hubby KSG