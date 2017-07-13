 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! When Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan BOYCOTTED IIFA Because Of Salman Khan

IIFA is one of the most glamorous award ceremony of the year. There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was the brand ambassador of IIFA but the actor and his entire family boycotted IIFA in the year 2010.

Amitabh Bachchan had even shot for a promotional video for IIFA 2010 but the actor got so miffed with the organisers that he decided to leave. Well, if reports in TOI to be believed it had something to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex Salman Khan.