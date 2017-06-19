 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Is As Mammoth As It Gets! View Inside Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Is As Mammoth As It Gets! View Inside Pictures

By:
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa in Bandra is lavish, posh and mammoth and despite all the pomp and glory that the house brings, Big B has a subtle lifestyle who lives life in a simple way with his family.

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Jalsa is nothing less than a tourist attraction and fans throng to catch a glimpse of the bungalow. If they're lucky, they get to see Amitabh Bachchan waving at the crowd from his balcony. View inside pictures of Big B's Jalsa below!

Fans Galore

Fans throng to Jalsa hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor and his family members.

Big B

Every year on Big B's birthday, a huge crowd gather outside his house and the actor stands in the balcony waving at them.

Waving At The Fans

Curious onlookers stop outside his bungalow and take selfies and pictures all the time.

Mammoth!

The bungalow boasts a mammoth 8,000 sq ft and is a dream house for everyone.

King Size

Amitabh Bachchan also has a fleet of luxury cars at his disposal.

Interiors

The interiors of Jalsa is unique and rich in it's own way.

Baraat

During Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, the ‘baraat' started from Jalsa and ended at their other bungalow Pratiksha.

Happy Family!

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai now happily live together at Jalsa.

Big B

For 40 years, Big B and his family resided in Pratiksha and they moved to Jalsa a few years ago.

Big Family

Several fans have trespassed the Jalsa compound in a hope to meet the actor but were caught by the security.

Close By

Jalsa and Pratiksha are just 1 km away from each other.

Good Days

An old picture of Big B with his little boy Abhishek Bachchan.

Read more about: amitabh bachchan
Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 11:28 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...

