 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Is As Mammoth As It Gets! View Inside Pictures

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa in Bandra is lavish, posh and mammoth and despite all the pomp and glory that the house brings, Big B has a subtle lifestyle who lives life in a simple way with his family.

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Jalsa is nothing less than a tourist attraction and fans throng to catch a glimpse of the bungalow. If they're lucky, they get to see Amitabh Bachchan waving at the crowd from his balcony. View inside pictures of Big B's Jalsa below!