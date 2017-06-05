 »   »   » Amyra Dastur Keeps Getting Hotter By The Day! View Latest Pics

The lovely Amyra Dastur is getting prettier and hotter by the day and her latest pictures prove our point. She's glowing like no other and with this new found look and confidence, we're sure she'll be able to make a grand comeback in Bollywood.
Check out Amyra Dastur's latest pictures below. You'll love all of them for sure!
Looks That Kill
Amyra Dastur is getting hotter by the day and she's got the looks that kill.
What's Up?
There's a new found glow on her face as well. We wonder what's up with her!
Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur looks both innocent and hot at the same time.
Kung Fu Yoga
She was last seen in the film Kung Fu Yoga which also starred Jackie Chan.
Starcast
Kung Fu Yoga also starred Disha Patani in a prominent role.
Mr. X
Her previous Bollywood film Mr. X did not fare well at the box office.
Casting!
She was paired alongside Emraan Hashmi in the movie Mr. X.
Director's Cut
Mr. X was directed by none other than Mahesh Bhatt.
Isaaq
Amyra Dastur debuted in Bollywood in the movie Issaq.
Hard Luck
Issaq did not reach box office success as well.
She'll Be Back
We're sure Amyra Dastur will make a comeback in Bollywood sooner or later.
Upcoming Star?
Amyra Dastur is pretty confident that she'll make it in Bollywood in her upcoming films.
