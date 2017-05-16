 »   »   » Funny Pictures Of Evelyn Sharma's Outfits Matching Little Puppies & Cute Doggies!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Evelyn Sharma is one of the most colourful actress in Bollywood
and almost all her pictures are so vibrant and radiant. Add to
that, the glow on her face makes her images extra special and the
outfits she chooses makes everyone weak in the knees! She's an all
in one package of beauty for sure!
We've added more spice to her colourful pictures by matching her
outfits with cute doggies and little puppies. View them below and
enjoy with a smile...
Blue Hai Paani Paani
Evelyn Sharma is surely the most vibrant actress in Bollywood
and we've made her images even more vibrant!
Ban On Animal Testing
Evelyn Sharma is also an animal lover and she had called for a
ban on animal testing.
No Animal Tested Cosmetics
Evelyn had also called for a ban on import and sale of animal
tested cosmetics.
Animal Rights
She has always stood up for animal rights and we hope more
actresses will follow her path.
Humanitarian Work
Evelyn is working closely with underprivileged children and
spent time with them at a village near Karjat.
Spreading Kindness
In her new blog post, Evelyn spoke about kindness and said that
"Kindness cures everything."
Habitat For Humanity
She worked with an organisation called Habitat For Humanity that
builds houses and provides sanitation for people in need.
But First, Education!
She's been posting pictures with a lot of underprivileged
children lately and is helping them with their education.
Gem!
Evelyn is an actress with a touch of humanity all over her. An
actress like her is rare so these days.
Follow Evelyn's Kindness!
We hope you enjoyed viewing these images and we also hope you'll
follow the path of Evelyn Sharma's kindness towards humanity and
animals.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 13:40 [IST]
