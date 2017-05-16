 »   »   » Funny Pictures Of Evelyn Sharma's Outfits Matching Little Puppies & Cute Doggies!

Funny Pictures Of Evelyn Sharma's Outfits Matching Little Puppies & Cute Doggies!

Funny pictures of Evelyn Sharma's outfits matching cute puppies and doggies. We're sure you'll love these images as they are different and witty!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Evelyn Sharma is one of the most colourful actress in Bollywood and almost all her pictures are so vibrant and radiant. Add to that, the glow on her face makes her images extra special and the outfits she chooses makes everyone weak in the knees! She's an all in one package of beauty for sure!

We've added more spice to her colourful pictures by matching her outfits with cute doggies and little puppies. View them below and enjoy with a smile...

Blue Hai Paani Paani

Blue Hai Paani Paani

Evelyn Sharma is surely the most vibrant actress in Bollywood and we've made her images even more vibrant!

Ban On Animal Testing

Ban On Animal Testing

Evelyn Sharma is also an animal lover and she had called for a ban on animal testing.

No Animal Tested Cosmetics

No Animal Tested Cosmetics

Evelyn had also called for a ban on import and sale of animal tested cosmetics.

Animal Rights

Animal Rights

She has always stood up for animal rights and we hope more actresses will follow her path.

Humanitarian Work

Humanitarian Work

Evelyn is working closely with underprivileged children and spent time with them at a village near Karjat.

Spreading Kindness

Spreading Kindness

In her new blog post, Evelyn spoke about kindness and said that "Kindness cures everything."

Habitat For Humanity

Habitat For Humanity

She worked with an organisation called Habitat For Humanity that builds houses and provides sanitation for people in need.

But First, Education!

But First, Education!

She's been posting pictures with a lot of underprivileged children lately and is helping them with their education.

Gem!

Gem!

Evelyn is an actress with a touch of humanity all over her. An actress like her is rare so these days.

Follow Evelyn's Kindness!

Follow Evelyn's Kindness!

We hope you enjoyed viewing these images and we also hope you'll follow the path of Evelyn Sharma's kindness towards humanity and animals.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: evelyn sharma
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos