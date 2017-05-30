 »   »   » HOT Pictures! Riya Sen Plays Peek-A-Boo With Her Fans!

HOT Pictures! Riya Sen Plays Peek-A-Boo With Her Fans!

By:
Riya Sen has been posting several pictures of herself on her Instagram handle and her followers have realised that every image she posts online ends up becoming 'hot' all by itself. There is something about her pics which you can't just ignore!

She's young, charismatic and has a magnetic personality that drives you towards her! Check out her latest pictures below...

Riya Sen

Riya Sen is a young and charismatic actress in Bollywood.

Bengali Beauty

She has also starred in several Bengali films as well.

Magnetic Personality

Riya Sen has a magnetic personality which can drive people towards her.

Dark Chocolate

She was last seen in the Bengali film Dark Chocolate.

Starcast

Dark Chocolate also starred Mahima Chaudhry in the lead role.

A Real Life Story

Dark Chocolate is based on the real life tragic death of Sheena Bora.

Real Life Stories

The Sheena Bora case shook the entire country and the film-makers went ahead and made it into a movie.

Bollywood Offers

Riya Sen has no Bollywood offers at the moment up her sleeve.

Lonely Girl

Riya Sen was seen in a short film titled 'Lonely Girl' along with Kyra Dutt.

HOT

Kyra Dutt and Riya Sen shared a passionate lesbian scene in 'Lonely Girl'.

