 »   »   » JEALOUS OF BACHCHAN BAHU'S SUCCESS? Seen Aishwarya Rai Work Very Hard; I Can't Do It: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai made history when they won Miss Universe and Miss World, respectively for India in 1994.

After their win, the two were often compared with each other. In fact, once in an interview by a web portal, Sushmita was directly asked why after the pageant Aishwarya became more successful than her and has also become the Bachchan bahu. So does this make her jealous? Well, let's hear from the horse's mouth!

Aishwarya Lived Life On Her Terms ''See, people who feel we are rivals need to realise that Ash has lived life on her terms, but that's who she is.'' Aishwarya Works Very Hard; I Can't Do It ''I've seen Aishwarya working very hard on the film sets, I can't do it.'' I Don't Work More Than 8 Hours A Day ''I don't work more than 8 hours a day. At times, people get angry with me because of this, but I can't work more than that.'' I Won't Trouble You ''For 8 hours, when I'm working, I won't trouble you.'' Then I Don't Exist ''I would even skip my lunch and work constantly, but thereafter I want to go home, switch off my phone...then I don't exist.'' Coming Back To Them In an interview with Ms. Jessica Soho, Sushmita had revealed, ''Aishwarya Rai is not a conventional Indian gorgeous, she is an international gorgeous.'' When Sushmita Saw Aishwarya Rai For The First Time ''So you are looking at her at 17 and a half and you are saying, ''She is entering the pageant, okay next year bye-bye! I am not participating.'' I Got A Shouting From My Mother ‘'Oh my god! what a shouting I got from my mother that day. I came back home to, 'You are not my daughter. I cannot believe that you are that afraid to try.'' You Want Someone Who's Not A Competition ''And You want someone who's not a competition to be there to compete with you.'' If You Don't Try, You Will Never Know ''If you don't try, you will never know. Shame on you, don't talk to me.'' She was very mad at me.''

So readers, what do you think about Sushmita's statement?

