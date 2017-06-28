 »   »   » 27 MAY 1994 Was The WEDDING DATE! I Want To Marry, It Could Be Sangeeta Bijlani Or...: Salman Khan

Salman Khan never likes to speak about his personal life and the one question that irritates him the most is about his marriage. But there was a time when the actor actually thought of marrying a girl.

A flashback interview of Salman Khan is going viral on the Internet where he had revealed that he wanted to marry and the bride could be Sangeeta Bijlani or somebody else. Scroll down for more...

Yes I Will Marry In an interview to Stardust, when Salman Khan was asked about tying the knot, the actor had said, "Yes, I plan to marry. When the time comes I will.'' It Could Be Sangeeta Bijlani Or... ''It could be to Sangeeta (Bijlani) or to anybody else." I Am Arrogant In the same interview, Salman Khan had said, ''I'm arrogant! I'm not intense. I am a terrible guy. I'm arrogant! I'm rude! I'm nasty...!'' I Like To Keep People At A Distance ''And I like to keep people at a distance. I know my close friends haven't changed But there are these acquaintances who, I know for a fact, laugh every time a movie flops. I ignore it." Coming Back To Sangeeta Bijlani According to a leading web portal, ''The two had finalized their wedding dates too.'' Salman & Sangeeta's Wedding Date Was... In Salman's biography Being Salman penned by Jasim Khan it has been revealed, ''Salman & Sangeeta were planning to tie a knot on 27 May 1994, but suddenly the event was called off.'' Even The Cards Were Printed.. Salman had confessed that he was almost about to marry Sangeeta Bijlani on KJo's chat show, "The cards and all were printed." Sangeeta Caught Him Red Handed ''To which Karan Johar had asked, "Did she catch you?" Salman replied by saying, "Yeah kind of..." I Get Caught, I Am Stupid! "I get caught, I am stupid. I don't get caught often I lie nowadays. I just deny the whole thing, I just lie. I swear.'' Now I Tell People... "I also tell people that if you want to get into relationship right now, I'm not ready for any kind of serious commitment. I'm not the most correct person to be with the way I'm right now."

