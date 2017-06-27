 »   »   » HEART-FELT TALKS: Jab We Met Superstar Shahrukh Khan For An Eid Lunch This Year!

SRK & Retirement From Acting? Nah, That's Just Not The Case!

"I feel most of the audience is like my family. So, what do I give up the audience for? That's the family what I work for. I know there are days when everyone feels low. But then work becomes a part of your life. I don't think I will ever be able to retire from acting. Unfortunately for a lot of people (laughs).

I will always act. I don't think I know anything else than films. Will I be the person who will be last person to know that I can't act anymore? Maybe yes. Maybe one day in 10-15 years from now, you guys would sit down and tell me ki 'ab bas ruk jao'. But I will not understand that.

Am I blindly believing that I can act for the rest of my life? No, with my eyes open, I believe that I can act for the rest of my life. Will I become a bad actor? Maybe. But I am that person who knows the last about who is having an affair with whom. So, I would be the last one to know whether I can act or not. This thought has never hit me.

Every time people have told me over the years that I act the same, I would tell them 'try with me'. But not out of anger. Because I usually try to act different. I try new things every time. I am also evolving as a person. I started 25 years ago and I am 52 now.

So, I must be really stupid if I haven't evolved as a human being. I do believe that there are some new nuances imbibing in me. I would like to believe that I am so successful that I don't surprise you often. But I am not so successful that I don't surprise myself anymore. I get very happy with the surprise which I give myself. But that doesn't mean that I am only about myself. I do believe that I am doing things which are different in my head and heart."