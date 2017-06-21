 »   »   » Kabir Khan: Salman Made Me Realize That Throwing Bit Of Logic Outside The Window Doesn't Matter Much

'The Dynamics Change The Moment You Have A Superstar Onboard'

Q. You just mentioned that the story is the king. Having a superstar like Salman Khan changes the economics of a film completely. Do you think that the film (Tubelight) would have been different if there was some other actor in place of Salman?



A. Absolutely right. The moment you have a superstar onboard, the dynamics change. The opening becomes bigger but expectations also become bigger. If Tubelight stops at 200 (crores) it would have made money, but people would still say, ‘yaar bakwaas'.



However, if any other star makes 200, they will be proclaimed king. So the dynamics definitely change, but our audience has very clearly shown us now, that ultimately it is the story that is king.



I don't want to take names, but there have been films with superstars, which have not delivered business as they were supposed to do. People came in huge numbers on Day 1 and with the same speed, they exited on Day 2.



The stars of Baahubali were not big names in our world (Bollywood), we didn't know them that well. We knew Rajamouli, so if anybody is the star of that film, it's the director, which is a very positive development.



Even in Dangal, it was more about the girls. I told Salman that he was a supporting actor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan; it's Harshaali Malhotra's film. The audience took to these films in a huge way, much more than they would in what we think otherwise are commercially sound films.



Q. What has been Salman's influence on you and how have you influenced him?



A. Sometimes I get stuck in the rut of finding logic and context to everything. Both, Salman and Aditya Chopra would tell me to 'just sometimes fly'.



They would tell me to take cinematic liberties and not get so disturbed by it. This I think has definitely helped me. He has helped me sometimes maybe approach a scene with more flair and throw a little bit of logic outside the window (not completely illogical though). Sometimes it doesn't matter. Earlier I used to argue that it does matter and would not let it go.



What I have contributed to Salman is reverse of this. I have told him that dude, it does matter after a period. So, I think it's the blending of the two sensibilities that's worked well. He allows me to fly a little and I don't allow him to fly too much!





