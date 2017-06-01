 »   »   » Like Mother, Like Daughter! Pooja Bedi’s Little Girl Aalia Is The Girl To Watch Out For!

The entire Bollywood industry is going gaga over the debut of Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan but little do they know that Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia can give a run for their money, if she ever decides to debut sooner or later.

Aalia's not only getting hotter by the day, she's also getting wiser and her head is at the right place (Just like her mother). Aalia's Instagram pictures are buzzing with youthfulness, friends, happy times and a lot more. Check them out below! She's the girl to watch out for folks!