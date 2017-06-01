 »   »   » Like Mother, Like Daughter! Pooja Bedi’s Little Girl Aalia Is The Girl To Watch Out For!

Like Mother, Like Daughter! Pooja Bedi’s Little Girl Aalia Is The Girl To Watch Out For!

By:
The entire Bollywood industry is going gaga over the debut of Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan but little do they know that Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia can give a run for their money, if she ever decides to debut sooner or later.

Aalia's not only getting hotter by the day, she's also getting wiser and her head is at the right place (Just like her mother). Aalia's Instagram pictures are buzzing with youthfulness, friends, happy times and a lot more. Check them out below! She's the girl to watch out for folks!

Aalia Ebrahim

Aalia Ebrahim is the girl to watch out for in Bollywood.

Tough Cookie

If ever she decides to debut in Bollywood, she can be a tough competition for other actresses.

Young & Talented

She's young, beautiful and talented and has what it takes to succeed in the film industry.

Aalia

Pooja Bedi's daughter is as smart and beautiful like her mother.

Uptown Girls

Both Pooja and Aalia have the same attitude towards life and work.

Follow Her Now!

If you aren't following Aalia on Instagram, you're missing out on a lot of things.

Girl With Class

Aalia has grown up to be a confident and classy woman.

Globetrotter

Aalia loves to travel and visits new places with her friends most of the time.

Bollywood Calling?

We guess, in a few years down the line, Aalia might make an entry in Bollywood.

Cool Pool

She also loves the pool and relaxes there whenever she finds the time.

Fun Times

Aalia loves the beaches too. Well, who doesn't?

Debut!

Bollywood is currently focused on Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor's debut.

Hot & Smart

She'll be the hottest and the smartest debutant if she every debuts in Bollywood.

Stunningly Beautiful

Aalia can pull off any outfit she wears and look stunningly beautiful.

A Proud Mommy!

Pooja Bedi also revealed that she's very proud of her daughter Aalia.

Pretty Girls

Aalia Ebrahim has a lot of friends and they hang out quite often too.

