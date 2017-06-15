 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Madhur Bhandarkar KICKED OUT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Of A Film For Hiding Her PREGNANCY!

It was one of the biggest controversies in the history of Bollywood, when Madhur Bhandarkar threw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan out of his film for hiding her pregnancy news.

The director also took many indirect digs at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and termed her greedy. Those who don't know Aishwarya was the first choice for Madhur Bhandarkar's movie Heroine and the actress had signed the movie, without informing him about his pregnancy. Read what Madhur had revealed to the media.

Here's What He Told "Today I am sitting alone in my office after the plugs being pulled off from my film Heroine... My conscience stands clear as I have been honest to my craft irrespective of the repercussions.'' ''No which way would I have trampled my dream project on which I have given my sweat and blood for almost 1 1/2 years.... '' Heroine Was My Most Ambitious Project ''This was going to be the most ambitious project of my career... My inherent belief is that motherhood is pious and I am humbled by it. I must also add that I salute every woman who chooses to work in this extremely delicate state.'' I Am A Man Who Is Surrounded By Women ''To put things in perspective, I am a man who is surrounded by women in my family. My wife, my sister, my mother and my daughter.... These are the people that make my life!'' Heroine Is Not A Normal Film "This is no normal film which can be shot in couple of locations with handful of actors... Heroine is a film that entails a huge canvas of around 40 locations in which heavy duty scenes involving massive crowds are to be shot.'' There is Adult Content And... ''Scenes of the actress being mobbed by the crowds... adult content... the regular song and dance sequences.... heavy duty scenes involving hardcore physical exertion...'' Scenes Which Can Take A Massive Toll ''There are scenes with high emotional content which can take a massive toll on any normal human psyche... One of the days amongst the only 8-day shoot.'' "One of my associate directors while rehearsing for the actress tripped and had a bad fall injuring himself... The terrain we were shooting was rocky.'' When I Know The Condition Of Aishwarya Rai... ''Today, when I know the condition of my then lead actress (Ash) and I shudder at the thought what if instead of my associate she would be the one to be injured; I would have suffered a major guilt throughout my life if anything were to happen to her on my guard and direction.'' Aishwarya Was Required To Smoke "The lead actress was required to smoke on screen....but even if she chose not to smoke for the camera.'' Things Harmful For A Pregnant Woman ''There are other actors smoking in the same frame entailing to passive smoking which would prove detrimental to a pregnant woman's health.'' Aishwarya Hid The Truth From Us "The entire event would not have taken place if on the onset the actress would have informed the state of her health an impending maternity.... The truth was hidden from us.'' We Came To Know About Her Pregnancy From News Channels ''We learnt about the entire thing from news channels like the rest of the world that the said actress was 4-month pregnant and she was due on November...'' Film Making Functions On Total Trust ''Film making in Mumbai is not a mere business but the industry is one big fraternity which functions on total faith and trust.'' The Film Was Announced In Cannes ''The film was announced in Cannes on 13th May while we commenced shooting on 7th June.... There was a gap of 24 days even if we had known the truth behind the maternal state of the actress.'' ''Things could have been reworked keeping the state of matters in mind accordingly and this crisis could have been averted.'' We Can't Show Aishwarya's 7 Months Pregnancy On Screen ''The entire crisis would have taken a humungous shape had the truth not being unveiled when it was.... With 65 days of shooting remaining.... It would make the concerned actress 6-7 months pregnant.'' ''Cinema is a visual medium and keeping in mind the physical state of the actress the total interpretation of the character of a diva and the story would land up in major jeopardy post 65 days of her pregnancy...'' I Was In A State Of Shock & Depression Because Of Aishwarya Rai ''This decision of pulling the plug had a devastating effect on me ... It was like an avalanche collapsing on me... I was in a state of total shock and depression... I have been working on the script for almost a year and a half....'' I Could Not Come To The Office Because Of This ''I could not come to the office for almost 8 days for the fear of facing those people whose bread and butter depended upon the film... because in true sense these people were the worst affected by the turn of events...''

He had added, '"It was a collective decision of the producers of the film to pull off the plug on the current assembled project. I am still reeling in a state of shock.... But still chose to remain silent all these days; but was coerced into breaking my silence... as I realized that truth deserved to be told.''

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Upsets Salman Khan By Ignoring Him In Front Of Katrina Kaif!