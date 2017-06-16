YOU CANNOT MISS IT! Meet The Lookalike Of Baahubali Prabhas; Also See Other Top Celebs' Doppelganger
It's been a while since the storm called Baahubali 2 hit the silver screens. And while it continues to reign at the BO, we have come across an interesting picture of Prabhas' lookalike.
His name is Kiran Raj and he has worked as a body double for Prabhas in Baahubali 2. On that note, have a look at the lookalikes of other top celebs.
Prabhas
Kiran Raj says that it is a lifetime opportunity to work with Rajamouli in Baahubali as he has already worked with Prabhas in many films.
Aamir Khan
This guy looks a whole like Aamir Khan, except the fact that he is taller than the Superstar.
Katrina Kaif
While we found lookalikes of B-town celebs in common people, Katrina Kaif looks much like Cobie Smulders, who has featured in How I Met Your Mother.
Esha Gupta
Similarly, this picture reflects the striking similarity between Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie.
Salman Khan
From the haircut to the beefed up body, this guy looks very similar to Salman Khan. Agreed?
Ranbir
Admit it, even you wouldn't be able to pick the real Ranbir Kapoor from his Kashmiri doppelganger, Junaid Shah in a line-up!
