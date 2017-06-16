 »   »   » YOU CANNOT MISS IT! Meet The Lookalike Of Baahubali Prabhas; Also See Other Top Celebs' Doppelganger

It's been a while since the storm called Baahubali 2 hit the silver screens. And while it continues to reign at the BO, we have come across an interesting picture of Prabhas' lookalike.

His name is Kiran Raj and he has worked as a body double for Prabhas in Baahubali 2. On that note, have a look at the lookalikes of other top celebs.



Prabhas Kiran Raj says that it is a lifetime opportunity to work with Rajamouli in Baahubali as he has already worked with Prabhas in many films.

Aamir Khan This guy looks a whole like Aamir Khan, except the fact that he is taller than the Superstar.

Saif Ali Khan Don't you think this gas station attendant looks very similar to Saif Ali Khan?

Nana Patekar From intense eyes to sharp nose, this man looks so identical to Nana Patekar.

Katrina Kaif While we found lookalikes of B-town celebs in common people, Katrina Kaif looks much like Cobie Smulders, who has featured in How I Met Your Mother.

Esha Gupta Similarly, this picture reflects the striking similarity between Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie.

Salman Khan From the haircut to the beefed up body, this guy looks very similar to Salman Khan. Agreed?

Ranbir Admit it, even you wouldn't be able to pick the real Ranbir Kapoor from his Kashmiri doppelganger, Junaid Shah in a line-up!

Shahrukh Khan! Apparently, this look-alike of Shahrukh Khan sells samosa for a living, in Indore.

John Abraham These two look 'bhai bhai' and this one in particular has gone viral when it comes to an instance of Bollywood celebs' lookalikes.



24 Years Ago! Aishwarya Rai & Milind Soman Look UNRECOGNIZABLE In This Picture!