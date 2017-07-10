 »   »   » Pia Bajpai's Latest Pictures Are Too Hot To Be Missed! View Here!

The Mirza Juuliet and Laal Rang actress Pia Bajpai's Instagram handle is brimming with eye catching pictures and she's setting the tone for a possible comeback in Bollywood.
Despite two of her films not taking the larger cut at the box office, she seems to be positive about making it big in B-town and her confidence speaks all by itself in her pictures! She's got what it takes to be the next big thing. Check out her pictures below...
Pia Bajpai
Pia Bajpai's new pictures are too hot to be missed!
Bollywood Star
She's gearing up to make it big in Bollywood.
Dreams Come True
With the right movies in hand along with hard work, she can reach wherever she desires!
Pia
Many B-town heroines had unsuccessful starts, but later picked up pace.
Picking Up Pace
We hope Pia Bajpai will pick up pace too in the future.
Laal Rang
She's starred in two Bollywood films Laal Rang and Mirzya Juuliet.
Didn't Do Well
Sadly, both the films flopped at the box office and didn't make a mark.
B-town Dreams
Pia Bajpai is confident that she'll make it big in B-town sooner or later.
Meaty Roles
She's now looking for meaty roles and we hope to see her back soon.
South Indian Films
Pia has starred in several South Indian films as well.
Tamil Movies
She debuted in a Tamil movie titled, Poi Solla Porom, in 2008.
Multi-lingual
She has starred in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films as well.
English Films
Pia was also seen in an English film named X: Is Present.
Upcoming Movie
She is currently shooting for a Telugu film named Lovers Tho Pettukovaddu.
