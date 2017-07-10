 »   »   » Pia Bajpai's Latest Pictures Are Too Hot To Be Missed! View Here!

Pia Bajpai's Latest Pictures Are Too Hot To Be Missed! View Here!

Posted By:
The Mirza Juuliet and Laal Rang actress Pia Bajpai's Instagram handle is brimming with eye catching pictures and she's setting the tone for a possible comeback in Bollywood.

Despite two of her films not taking the larger cut at the box office, she seems to be positive about making it big in B-town and her confidence speaks all by itself in her pictures! She's got what it takes to be the next big thing. Check out her pictures below...

Pia Bajpai's new pictures are too hot to be missed!

She's gearing up to make it big in Bollywood.

With the right movies in hand along with hard work, she can reach wherever she desires!

Many B-town heroines had unsuccessful starts, but later picked up pace.

We hope Pia Bajpai will pick up pace too in the future.

She's starred in two Bollywood films Laal Rang and Mirzya Juuliet.

Sadly, both the films flopped at the box office and didn't make a mark.

Pia Bajpai is confident that she'll make it big in B-town sooner or later.

She's now looking for meaty roles and we hope to see her back soon.

Pia has starred in several South Indian films as well.

She debuted in a Tamil movie titled, Poi Solla Porom, in 2008.

She has starred in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films as well.

Pia was also seen in an English film named X: Is Present.

She is currently shooting for a Telugu film named Lovers Tho Pettukovaddu.

Piaa Bajpai
