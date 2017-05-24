 »   »   » Ranveer Singh's Nude Bathtub Photoshoot Resurfaces! Gets Trolled!

We all remember Ranveer Singh's nude bathtub photoshoot and the
surprising part is that the old image has resurfaced on social
media and Twitteratis are making the best use of it by
trolling!
The picture is quite funny and the trollers are having a field
day with this one! Check them out below...
Ranveer Singh
It's sad but true! Getting fewer likes on your FB picture makes
you feel lonely.
Too Daring!
You can win an all out war! But you can never win against Vegans
on their own FB thread.
Never Do This Costly
Mistake!
If you argue with feminists on Twitter, you need to be given a
Medal of Honour just for surviving!
Ohh Nooo!
The worst question today's youth would like to hear is this!
Deadly Feel!
It's even more worse when you forget to 'on the switch' when you
keep your phone on charge!
Money Or Honey?
The only way to survive is to fall asleep in the bathtub.
Befikre
This is surely the audiences reaction after watching
Befikre.
Big Questions!
Who am I? Where am I? And what do I want to do with my life?
Terrible Tragedy
The trouble of modern day designers! Too much to handle.
Another Fallen Hero
This is truly so funny and so meaningful! If you know what we
mean!
Memes!
Oh Ranveer Singh! Your one image has sparked out a flurry of
memes.
Please Wait while comments are loading...