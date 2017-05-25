MADE FOR EACH OTHER! Are These The Reasons Prabhas & Anushka Shetty Are Not Getting Married Now?
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's hot chemistry in Baahubali 2 has made their fans go crazy. After the release of the movie, they are only thinking about the two's marriage.
Even their fan clubs think that they are made for each other.
Wait, it does not end here! They have also come out with reasons
why the two are not accepting their affair and getting married.
Read about all these theories below.
Fans Think That Prabhas-Anushka Are Made For Each Other & They Have Proofs
According to India.com, ''For proof - fans pages of the two
stars, who address them as ‘darling' (Prabhas) and ‘sweety'
(Anushka), have been sharing images of them where the two are seen
sharing a great off screen chemistry.''
These Questions Are Making Their Fans Restless
'Why then are they not admitting to the reality that is so
evidently visible?' is a question giving all their fans sleepless
nights. And they think these might be the reason of not making
their relationship public. Check it out below.
Marriage Can Wait
According to the fan clubs, Prabhas had committed five important
years of his life to Baahubali franchise. The actor had not signed
any films and rejected many ads so that he could focus only on the
magnum opus.
Prabhas Is Too Dedicated & Anushka Also Follows The Same Approach
This is a proof of how dedicated Prabhas is towards his work.
Fans have it that Anushka might share the same approach towards
work and they might not want to take risk at the peak of their
careers by getting married.
Because They Are A Hot Jodi On-Screen
Both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been a hit couple in Telugu cinema. Their jodi in films like Mirchi and Billa received a lot of love, attention and appreciation from fans.
Now, after the unbelievable success of Baahubali franchise, they
have become names to reckon with in not just the South but the
whole of India.
But Before Becoming One...
Fans feel that the two stars don't want to lose this opportunity
where their onscreen chemistry is receiving so much love and want
to do a few more good films together as a couple on reel, before
they become one in real.
Anushka & Prabhas To Team Up Again For Saaho & Bhagmati?
Anushka Shetty might get roped in to play the female lead in
Prabhas' Saaho. Rumour has it that Prabhas might star in a small
yet important role in Anushka starrer Bhagmati.
After Baahubali 2's Success
We all know that Prabhas has become a superstar after the
mammoth success of Baahubali 2 and directors want to cash in on
this opportunity.
Well, these theories are indeed very interesting! What say readers?