 »   »   » THROWBACK! Reason Why He DIVORCED Amrita Singh? It's Better To Have A Hot & S*xy Wife: Saif Ali Khan

When Saif Ali Khan confessed that he was dating Kareena Kapoor, many people were shocked owing to the age gap between the two.

Also, Saif Ali Khan was divorced and already had two children at that time. But even when he was married to Amrita Singh, rumours of his affairs kept making the news. In a shockingly candid interview to a leading film's magazine, Saif had confessed that it's better to be married to a hot and sexy girl. So, was this the reason his first marriage failed?

Saif Said That He Would Recommend Marrying Younger Woman "Yeah, I definitely recommend it. It's also nice to be married to someone who's fun, beautiful and non-judgemental. All three things." But Amrita Singh Was 13 Years Elder Not many are aware that the age difference between Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh was of thirteen years and Saif had mentioned in an interview that Amrita was very judgemental. It's Not Good To Look At Another Woman & Say... "It's not good to be married and then look at another woman and say she's hot.'' It's Better To Have A Hot & Sexy Wife ''It's better to have a hot and sexy wife. Never have room for regret and never say, ‘Oh, I wish I was married to a beautiful girl." You Start Getting Interested In Other Things Apart From Sex "You try and be the best you can be. You start getting interested in other things apart from sex, booze and rock-n-roll.'' When Sex Stops Being The Most Important Thing "After 40, when sex stops being the most important thing in your life, you have a chance at building something good.'' You Don't Want To Go Mess It Up ‘'And you don't want to go mess it up because you've taken a long time to build a safe zone. But when you'are 20, 25 or 30...no chance dude." On His Children: There Are Fears Of Pregnancy! "There are fears about heartbreaks and there are fears about pregnancy. But more so, only if your children are irresponsible, because then you know your kids can hurt themselves.'' I Was Irresponsible ''I was irresponsible. I couldn't be bothered. I always felt it was someone else's problem to sort me out. Nothing ever mattered to me. But it matters to Sara." Sara Will Party Till 5 A.M. "So she'll party till 5 a.m. at our wedding. But she'll go to school at 7 a.m. in a rickshaw because she wants to give her exam. She's driven." When Sara Does Vodka Shots.. "Even if she does vodka shots, it'll be on a holiday. She knows her priorities.'' I Am Not Protective About Her ''She knows what she is doing more than we do. I am not overprotective about her.''

No doubt, this was one of the most honest interviews of Saif Ali Khan ever.

