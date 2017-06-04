 »   »   » Salman Khan: I Think Eventually My Exes Realized That I Was Not That Bad!

"To Do A Film Like Tubelight Becomes Difficult At The Age Of 50-52 When You Have Seen The World, Dealt With Different Kinds Of People & Lost Your Innocence"

Q. You are someone who is known to be witty, intelligent and smart. How difficult was it to play a dimwit in Tubelight?



A. I am not smart at all. I call myself 'Tubelight' every time I go back a year before. (laughs). When you are growing up, there is some innocence...you are naive and full of life. But to do a film like this at the age of 50-52 becomes difficult, when you have seen the world and dealt with all different kinds of people and lost your innocence.



You feel awkward about people watching you like this. So, I had to dig deep and rewind back far behind to my childhood.



In fact, while doing this film, Sohail and I started remembering all our school friends. We reconnected with all those with whom we had lost contact.



We started recollecting all the moments that we had gone through. It was good fun. It was a good experience and journey. Basically, I had to go back to that period. I had to observe the kids around and learn their body language.



At the same time, I had to be quite careful about not overdoing things since it's an emotional film as well.



Q. You recently called yourself a limited performer....



A. I could call myself the best performer of all only if people think so. Rather I would prefer to call myself the most limited performer and let people say what they have to say.





