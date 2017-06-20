 »   »   » UNFAITHFUL FATE! Salman Khan Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To RE-UNITE With Him; Tried Really Hard!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completed 18 years recently. Apart from its brilliant story line, the movie is also remembered because of the real life love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The two fell in love while shooting for this movie. But did you know Salman Khan was so much in love with Aishwarya Rai that he never wanted her to choose the other guy over him? Read what made us say that.

Salman Khan Wanted A Different End As per a report in TOI, ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam would have had a different ending, if SLB had agreed to Salman Khan's suggestions." What Happened In The Climax Scene The ending of HDDCS shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan going back to her husband played by Ajay Devgn instead of her lover Salman Khan. Salman Wanted Aishwarya Rai To Re-Unite With Him Salman wanted Aishwarya Rai to reunite with him instead of Ajay Devgn. Salman Was Crazy For Aishwarya It is said that Salman Khan was madly in love with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at that time, which is the reason why the actor wanted to change the ending. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Was Against It Salman Khan tried to convince Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he also took his friend Sooraj Barjatya's help for the same but everything failed. Some More Unknown Facts Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Kareena Kapoor for the role of Nandini but that could not happen and the film finally fell into Aishwarya Rai's lap. When Aishwarya Rai Walked Bare Foot Did you know that in one of the scenes, Aishwarya Rai walked barefoot in the hot Kutch desert? Hats off to her dedication. Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Chose Aishwarya Once Aishwarya Rai met Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told him that she loved his film Khamoshi. After seeing Aishwarya's expressive eyes the director decided to cast her. Aishwarya Was Injured During The Shooting Of Nimbooda Who can forget Aishwarya Rai's beautiful dance number Nimbooda. You will be surprised to know that the actress completed the shooting of the song with swollen feet, which happened due to a chandelier accident on the sets. Some Real Life Inspirations The scene where Salman Khan used to talk to his late father was taken from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's real life. Two Years To Complete The Music It took two years to prepare the melodious music of this Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer.

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan Rejected Padmavati Because Of Deepika Padukone?