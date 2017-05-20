 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE: Shreya Chaudhary: I Want To Work With Shahrukh, Salman And Aamir Khan

The year 2017 has seen a lot of new faces in Bollywood. One of them is Shreya Chaudhary who will be seen sharing screen space with Manisha Koirala in Dear Maya. The film is slated on 2nd June.

Shreya is a known face in the world of modelling but the girl chose a content-driven film when it came to making her Bollywood debut. Filmibeat recently caught up with her for an exclusive chat.



Excerpts...



On Dear Maya We have really worked hard on this film. It's a story of two girls who have a reclusive lady as their neighbour. The duo play an innocent prank on her. What happens next changes their life forever. Dear Maya is a love of hope, love and friendship.

On Her Working Experience Dear Maya is my debut film and I had a great time working on it. I got a chance with a lot of renowned people and I am quite excited about this film.

On Working With Manisha Koirala Manisha Koirala has always been in my favourite actress' list and it was a huge thing for me to work with her. I learnt a lot from her. Honestly, I was about nervous and excited about sharing screen space with her.

On Why She Didn't Choose A Romantic Or Action Film For Her Bollywood Debut I play a very interesting character named Ira in Dear Maya. She is a happy-go-lucky girl. She is mischievous yet she always stays happy in her world.

I am unlike Ira in real life and that's why I was attracted to this role. Dear Maya may not be a romantic film but it has lots of drama in it. I found the script quite fresh and I don't think the Indian audience has seen something like this in recent times.



Big Budget Or Content Driven Films I want to do content-driven films. I think a lot of big budget films are nowadays high on content too. I want to be a part of good films.

On Her Wishlist Of Actors And Directors (thinks) I want to work with everyone. Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar...everyone of them. As far as actors are concerned, I want to work with Ranveer Singh, Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir..everyone of them.

On Dear Maya Clashing With Two Other Films At The Box Office I am quite nervous about it. But I am just an actor and hope that people love our film.

On What She Learnt From Manisha Koirala Manisha Koirala is quite an inspiring actress. She is full of energy and positive energy. Not just as an actress but in real life too she is an inspiring figure to me

On Her Thoughts About Box Office Numbers I also want my film to do well at the box office. I want to be a part of quality cinema. If along with that, my films do well at the box office then it would be a great thing! Everyone wants their films to be a part of 100 crore and 200 crore club.

On Whether She Is A Prankster In Real Life Too (laughs). No..I am quite a boring person in real life. Ya..I fool around with my brother but have never played a huge prank.





