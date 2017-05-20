 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE: Shreya Chaudhary: I Want To Work With Shahrukh, Salman And Aamir Khan

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The year 2017 has seen a lot of new faces in Bollywood. One of
them is Shreya Chaudhary who will be seen sharing screen space with
Manisha Koirala in Dear Maya. The film is slated on 2nd June.
Shreya is a known face in the world of modelling but the girl
chose a content-driven film when it came to making her Bollywood
debut. Filmibeat recently caught up with her for an exclusive
chat.
Excerpts...
On Dear Maya
We have really worked hard on this film. It's a story of two
girls who have a reclusive lady as their neighbour. The duo play an
innocent prank on her. What happens next changes their life
forever. Dear Maya is a love of hope, love and friendship.
On Her Working Experience
Dear Maya is my debut film and I had a great time working on it.
I got a chance with a lot of renowned people and I am quite excited
about this film.
On Working With Manisha
Koirala
Manisha Koirala has always been in my favourite actress' list
and it was a huge thing for me to work with her. I learnt a lot
from her. Honestly, I was about nervous and excited about
sharing screen space with her.
On Why She Didn't Choose A
Romantic Or Action Film For Her Bollywood Debut
I play a very interesting character named Ira in Dear Maya.
She is a happy-go-lucky girl. She is mischievous yet she always
stays happy in her world.
I am unlike Ira in real life and that's why I was attracted to
this role. Dear Maya may not be a romantic film but it has lots of
drama in it. I found the script quite fresh and I don't think the
Indian audience has seen something like this in recent
times.
Big Budget Or Content Driven
Films
I want to do content-driven films. I think a lot of big budget
films are nowadays high on content too. I want to be a part of good
films.
On Her Wishlist Of Actors And
Directors
(thinks) I want to work with everyone. Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay
Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar...everyone of them. As far
as actors are concerned, I want to work with Ranveer Singh,
Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir..everyone of them.
On Dear Maya Clashing With Two
Other Films At The Box Office
I am quite nervous about it. But I am just an actor and hope
that people love our film.
On What She Learnt From Manisha
Koirala
Manisha Koirala is quite an inspiring actress. She is full of
energy and positive energy. Not just as an actress but in real life
too she is an inspiring figure to me
On Her Thoughts About Box Office
Numbers
I also want my film to do well at the box office. I want to be a
part of quality cinema. If along with that, my films do well at the
box office then it would be a great thing! Everyone wants their
films to be a part of 100 crore and 200 crore club.
On Whether She Is A Prankster In
Real Life Too
(laughs). No..I am quite a boring person in real life. Ya..I
fool around with my brother but have never played a huge
prank.
Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 12:36 [IST]
