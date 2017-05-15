 »   »   » SPOTTED! Shahrukh Khan Drops Off Suhana Khan, While Deepika Padukone Leaves For Cannes [PICTURES]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Yesterday evening, many B-town celebs were spotted at the Mumbai
airport. From Shahrukh Khan-Suhana to Deepika Padukone, many celebs
were spotted at the spot in their stylish avatars.
Have a look at their pictures below..
Shahrukh With Suhana
Shahrukh Khan was spotted with his daughter, Suhana Khan at the
airport.
Suhana Leaves For London
Suhana, who is currently studying at London University, returned
to London after a short break.
SRK, A Doting Daddy
It was indeed an adorable sight to see Shahrukh Khan, dropping
off his daughter at the airport.
Deepika Was Spotted Too!
Apart from SRK-Suhana, Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the
Mumbai airport.
All Set For Cannes
The actress was seen leaving for the Cannes Film Festival and
we're super excited for her!
Dippy Flashes Her Killer
Smile!
Don't you simply love these pictures of Deepika Padukone?
Needless to say that the actress was looking helluva stylish!
Gauri Khan With A Fan
Seen here is Gauri Khan posing for a selfie with a fan at the
Mumbai airport.
Coming back to Deepika's visit to Cannes, an official
spokesperson for the brand revealed to Bombay Times that the Piku
actress won't be able to bump into Aishwarya Rai & Sonam Kapoor
at the Cannes Film Festival.
"Deepika Padukone will walk the red carpet on May 17-18,
Aishwarya on May 19-20, and Sonam on May 21-22," said the official
spokesperson.
Please Wait while comments are loading...