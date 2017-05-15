 »   »   » SPOTTED! Shahrukh Khan Drops Off Suhana Khan, While Deepika Padukone Leaves For Cannes [PICTURES]

SPOTTED! Shahrukh Khan Drops Off Suhana Khan, While Deepika Padukone Leaves For Cannes [PICTURES]

Mumbai airport was buzzing with celebrities as many of them took off to their respective destinations.

By:
Yesterday evening, many B-town celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport. From Shahrukh Khan-Suhana to Deepika Padukone, many celebs were spotted at the spot in their stylish avatars.

Have a look at their pictures below..

Shahrukh With Suhana

Shahrukh Khan was spotted with his daughter, Suhana Khan at the airport.

Suhana Leaves For London

Suhana, who is currently studying at London University, returned to London after a short break.

SRK, A Doting Daddy

It was indeed an adorable sight to see Shahrukh Khan, dropping off his daughter at the airport.

Deepika Was Spotted Too!

Apart from SRK-Suhana, Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

All Set For Cannes

The actress was seen leaving for the Cannes Film Festival and we're super excited for her!

Dippy Flashes Her Killer Smile!

Don't you simply love these pictures of Deepika Padukone? Needless to say that the actress was looking helluva stylish!

Gauri Khan With A Fan

Seen here is Gauri Khan posing for a selfie with a fan at the Mumbai airport.

Coming back to Deepika's visit to Cannes, an official spokesperson for the brand revealed to Bombay Times that the Piku actress won't be able to bump into Aishwarya Rai & Sonam Kapoor at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Deepika Padukone will walk the red carpet on May 17-18, Aishwarya on May 19-20, and Sonam on May 21-22," said the official spokesperson.

