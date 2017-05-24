 »   »   » Sushant Singh Rajput: Everybody Laughed At Me When I Dropped Out Of College To Become An Actor!

"If People Are Investing So Much Time In Writing Fiction Stories About Me, They Should At Least Make Them Interesting Enough"

Q. How do you react to the stories which lately has been doing the rounds regarding your personal life?

A. "If I read these rumours and take them seriously then it would affect me. However I do read them at times and it gets to me. Recently there have been stories that are so new to me that I am also reading them for the first time. (laughs)

I have no problems with these stories because I can understand that living in this digital age where there are ten trending topics every hour, we need a talking point. I have no problems against these 'amazingly frivolous' stories coming out about me.

I am just saying that if these people are investing so much time in writing fiction stories about me, lets have this symbiotic relationship, make them interesting! So when I read them I feel that 'Oh I am so spicy' (laughs).

But all I am getting to read are the same boring, repetitive stories.

Q. Your recent spat with a senior journalist at the trailer launch of Raabta grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Do you feel that being a star there is a flip side to freedom of speech as well?

A. A journalist was asking me my opinion on something. I was saying, "Excuse me, I don't have an opinion because I am not well-informed." I could have gone with the popular opinion as I knew what was happening with him. I could have boasted that I am a patriotic.

It was very easy for me to do that. Instead I chose to be extremely honest about not being well-informed." By having said that I will get facts correct and the next time when I meet that person, I would have told her my opinion.

So, the next time when I give you my opinion, you would respect it thinking that he knows about his facts and that's why he has an opinion. So I just said that.

No matter how big you think the fight was, anybody who saw that would have easily found out how rational who was.