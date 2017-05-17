 »   »   » These 8 Bikini Avatars Of Priyanka Chopra Are Too Hot To Handle! View Pics

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her Hollywood
debut Baywatch and she's in the news lately for her hot bikini
avatar chilling by the beach with her friends. PeeCee looks super
hot in the pictures and we have 8 other bikini avatars of the
actress which you can swoon to.
Baywatch has released only in the Philippines as of now and a
worldwide release is scheduled for May 26, 2017 and in some
countries, the film will be released one day before the scheduled
date, on May 25.
Priyanka Chopra
The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the sun, sand and the
beach in Miami.
Beaches
Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the feel of the ocean! Wow!
Baywatch
PeeCee's Hollywood debut Baywatch is all set for a worldwide
release on May 26, 2017.
Hollywood Dreams
If Baywatch is a success, Priyanka Chopra's filmy career might
get a boost in Hollywood.
Dostana
Priyanka Chopra's first ever swimsuit scene was in the film
Dostana in 2008.
Jaw-dropping
Her gold shimmering swimsuit made a lot of people's jaw
drop!
Living The Life
PeeCee is slowly yet steadily making her way into Hollywood and
we're sure she'll find success soon.
Neon
Priyanka Chopra had recently posted this neon bikini image on
her social media handle!
Hot!
PeeCee looks smoking hot in this bikini, doesn't she folks?
Cool Pool
Priyanka is seen chilling by the pool for a photoshoot, sporting
a dark blue bikini.
Quantico
Her television show Quantico has successfully completed two
series in the USA.
Good Ratings
Quantico had received good ratings and many people in the US are
familiar with PeeCee now.
Success
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Baywatch and it'll
hit the theatres on May 26, 2017.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:27 [IST]
