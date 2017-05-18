 »   »   » These Illustrations Of Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Are Nothing Short Of A Wonderful Dream!

These Illustrations Of Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Are Nothing Short Of A Wonderful Dream!

View amazing illustrations of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Sonam Kapoor created by the talented Priya Masuria. Her latest Cannes 2017 artwork featuring Deepika Padukone is elegant and classy.

Illustrations look easy when the finishing touch is completed but the work behind it is certainly not a cakewalk!

A young talented girl, Priya Masuria with the name 'thebrowneyebrunette' on Instagram has been creating excellent illustrations of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and various other actresses and her artwork is nothing short of a wonderful dream as there's a touch of class and aesthetics to it!

Don't believe us? Check out her illustrations below! Each artwork is inspired by major events and she's covered Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2017 too! Total class, elegance and magical hands are capable of doing something like is...

Deepika Padukone

Priya Masuria's illustrations are nothing less than the original picture itself!

All Eyes On You!

All eyes were set on Deepika Padukone as she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2017 and Priya has illustrated it so well.

Met Gala

Priya Masuria's artwork on Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala outfit is absolutely class!

Looks Easy, But It's Not!

Illustrations look so easy, but the work behind it is a task and only talented artists are capable of doing it.

Talented Artists

Talking about talented artists, Priya Masuria is certainly one among them as her illustrations speaks for itself.

Damn!

This Badrinath Ki Dulhania illustration should be framed across your room as it's so good!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan would certainly want to purchase this artwork. I hope the trio are seeing this!

Sonam Kapoor

This is a perfect illustration of Sonam Kapoor. All the small details are highlighted so well.

Wow!

This illustration of Deepika Padukone has to be the best of the lot!

Priya Masuria

If you're wondering who is Priya Masuria, well she's the one! She's the magical hands behind all these wonderful illustrations!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has had a wonderfulcareer in Bollywood and she's loved by fans cutting across all ages!

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
