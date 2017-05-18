 »   »   » These Illustrations Of Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Are Nothing Short Of A Wonderful Dream!

Illustrations look easy when the finishing touch is completed but the work behind it is certainly not a cakewalk!

A young talented girl, Priya Masuria with the name 'thebrowneyebrunette' on Instagram has been creating excellent illustrations of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and various other actresses and her artwork is nothing short of a wonderful dream as there's a touch of class and aesthetics to it!

Don't believe us? Check out her illustrations below! Each artwork is inspired by major events and she's covered Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2017 too! Total class, elegance and magical hands are capable of doing something like is...