 »   »   » These Illustrations Of Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Are Nothing Short Of A Wonderful Dream!

Illustrations look easy when the finishing touch is completed
but the work behind it is certainly not a cakewalk!
A young talented girl, Priya Masuria with the name
'thebrowneyebrunette' on Instagram has been creating excellent
illustrations of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor
and various other actresses and her artwork is nothing short of a
wonderful dream as there's a touch of class and aesthetics to
it!
Don't believe us? Check out her illustrations below! Each
artwork is inspired by major events and she's covered Deepika
Padukone's Cannes 2017 too! Total class, elegance and magical hands
are capable of doing something like is...
Deepika Padukone
Priya Masuria's illustrations are nothing less than the original
picture itself!
All Eyes On You!
All eyes were set on Deepika Padukone as she walked the red
carpet at Cannes 2017 and Priya has illustrated it so well.
Met Gala
Priya Masuria's artwork on Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala outfit is
absolutely class!
Looks Easy, But It's Not!
Illustrations look so easy, but the work behind it is a task and
only talented artists are capable of doing it.
Talented Artists
Talking about talented artists, Priya Masuria is certainly
one among them as her illustrations speaks for itself.
Damn!
This Badrinath Ki Dulhania illustration should be framed across
your room as it's so good!
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan would certainly want to
purchase this artwork. I hope the trio are seeing this!
Sonam Kapoor
This is a perfect illustration of Sonam Kapoor. All the small
details are highlighted so well.
Wow!
This illustration of Deepika Padukone has to be the best of the
lot!
Priya Masuria
If you're wondering who is Priya Masuria, well she's the one!
She's the magical hands behind all these wonderful
illustrations!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has had a wonderfulcareer in Bollywood and
she's loved by fans cutting across all ages!
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
